Charles 'Buzz' Douthit

Buzz was born Jan. 31, 1936, to Beatty and Permelia (Gregg) Douthit when Grand Island was experiencing historic low temperatures, including twenty below zero the day Buzz was born. In July of the same year, there were eleven days above 105 degrees, with the highest being 116 degrees. Buzz was always thankful that he grew up in Grand Island, in what he thought was a wonderful area. He started kindergarten at the old Dodge school in December 1941. He transferred to the new Dodge school in 1943 and then to Wasmer. He experienced fun years attending Barr Jr High and Grand Island High, graduating in 1954. Buzz overcame the disability of dyslexia and graduated from the University of Nebraska School of Agriculture in 1958 and from the University of Nebraska - Omaha, majoring in real estate. He joined his father's business, Douthit Realty in 1958, and went on to a partnership with Jim Hinman as Douthit/Hinman Appraisals that existed for many years and facilitated a great many real estate sales and purchases. Buzz was an integral and important part of the real estate culture in Grand Island for over 60 years. In his later years Buzz became a General Certified Appraiser. He and Donna worked together to improve and manage numerous properties, both commercial and residential.