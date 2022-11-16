Charles ‘Buzz' Douthit, 86
Buzz Douthit, 86, died Friday Oct. 21, 2022, at Crane Gardens in Grand Island.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Douthit has been cremated. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at All-Faiths Funeral Home, followed by a reception and lunch at the Platte Duetsch for all attendees. The family requests no flowers; memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer Foundation.
Buzz was born Jan. 31, 1936, to Beatty and Permelia (Gregg) Douthit when Grand Island was experiencing historic low temperatures, including twenty below zero the day Buzz was born. In July of the same year, there were eleven days above 105 degrees, with the highest being 116 degrees. Buzz was always thankful that he grew up in Grand Island, in what he thought was a wonderful area. He started kindergarten at the old Dodge school in December 1941. He transferred to the new Dodge school in 1943 and then to Wasmer. He experienced fun years attending Barr Jr High and Grand Island High, graduating in 1954. Buzz overcame the disability of dyslexia and graduated from the University of Nebraska School of Agriculture in 1958 and from the University of Nebraska - Omaha, majoring in real estate. He joined his father's business, Douthit Realty in 1958, and went on to a partnership with Jim Hinman as Douthit/Hinman Appraisals that existed for many years and facilitated a great many real estate sales and purchases. Buzz was an integral and important part of the real estate culture in Grand Island for over 60 years. In his later years Buzz became a General Certified Appraiser. He and Donna worked together to improve and manage numerous properties, both commercial and residential.
Buzz met Donna Sternecker at a dance at Riverside in Central City and they were married at the First Presbyterian Church in Grand Island in July 1956, celebrating 66 years of marriage at the time of his death.
Buzz loved bike riding (riding in RAGBRI, bike ride across Iowa, three times), motorcycling, sailing, skiing, water skiing, appraising and selling real estate.
Buzz is survived by his wife of 66 years, Donna; son, Randall; daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Tom Strasheim; three grandsons, Jaret, Caden and Blake Strasheim; nephews, Ted and Tom Reutlinger; sister, Joan Wallick; niece, Kathy Wallick; nephew, Greg Wallick; sister-in-law, Sharon Bowman; nephews, Todd and Chad Bowman; and a multitude of friends and business associates, including dedicated caregivers, Darlene McBee, Laura Maggiore, Lorri Kaelin and Jackie Guerrero.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Helen Reutlinger; and long-time caregiver, Brenda Norman.
Buzz will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.