Charles E. Beebe, 92

SCOTIA — Charles E. “Charlie” Beebe, 92, of Scotia, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society - Grand Island Village.

Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Scotia. Pastor Arsene Lumani will be officiating. Inurnment with military honors will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Scotia.

Family will greet friends starting at hour prior to services Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Scotia EMT’s or the donor’s choice.

More details will follow. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.