Charles “Chuck” Collins, 84, formerly of Grand Island, passed away April 8, 2023, at the Wilber Care Center in Wilber, Nebraska.

A gathering of friends and family will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. A family memorial service is set for 6:30 p.m.

Charles was born on June 10, 1938, to Doyle and Ruth (Kesler) Collins in Ord. He attended a country school in North Loup along with his siblings, Eldeen, Ina Jean and Gerald. The family later moved to Grand Island and Charles graduated from Grand Island Senior High on May 28, 1956. His senior class was the first to graduate from the new building.

Following graduation, he worked for local farmers and later moved to Kansas City, where he worked for Kansas City Posters, making posters and billboards. While in Kansas City, he married his wife, Emily Atkins.

They moved back to Nebraska and Chuck worked for Fred Schroder, a local farmer and cattle feeder. He then worked for Roberts Construction in Lincoln. While working for Roberts Construction, Chuck helped build part of Interstate 80. Back in Grand Island, Chuck was employed by Owl Auto Parts. He then worked for Lee Turzillo Construction, based out of Richfield, OH, and traveled throughout the Midwest. Chuck and Emily were blessed with three sons, Raymond, Charles Jr. and Frank.

After a divorce in 1979, Chuck moved to Galena Park, Texas. For the next 25-plus years, he worked for Turzillo Construction and Tom-Mac, Inc. as a supervisor and crane operator. In 2018, Chuck relocated to Nebraska.

Over the years, Chuck took extended trips to Xian, China, and to several regions of Mexico.

Some of Chuck’s enjoyments included hunting deer and pheasant, watching westerns and car races (drag racing, Indy Car racing, and NASCAR). He also enjoyed woodworking and created several clocks and rocking horses for friends and family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Raymond (Deb) Collins of Wilber, Charles Jr. (Kathy) Collins of Central City and Frank (Gerri) Collins of Marquette; a sister, Ina Jean Tatum of Depoe Bay, Oregon; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Eldeen; a brother, Gerald; and two infant children, James and Risa Renee.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the Wilber Care Center or the Wilber Rescue Squad.

