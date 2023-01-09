Charles ‘Chuck' Foster Jr., 81

ST. PAUL — Charles R. “Chuck” Foster Jr., 81, of St. Paul, died peacefully, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at his home.

Private family graveside services will be at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. Pastor Daniel Bear will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Chuck was born on Oct. 19, 1941, in Galesburg, Ill., the son of Charles R. and Edna G. (Anderson) Foster Sr. As a young boy he moved to Lincoln, where he grew up and graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1960. He then attended Nebraska Wesleyan University and then the University of Nebraska where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Education. After graduating he coached swimming at Lincoln Northeast High School.

He was united in marriage to Carolyn A. Cadwell on Aug. 15, 1969, in Lincoln. He later taught drivers education and was the swimming coach at Grand Island Senior High for a number of years. He finished his teaching career teaching science at Chapman Elementary School.

He belonged to several coaching associations.

He enjoyed his yard and flowers and decorating for the holidays each year. He was also an avid Husker fan of all sports.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Foster, of St. Paul; two daughters and sons-in-law, Carrie and Tom Puhalla of Steinauer and Kelly and Shaun Cummins of Lincoln; four grandchildren, Aidan Cummins and Keira Cummins, both of Lincoln, and Shayla Puhalla and Ashlyn Puhalla, both of Steinauer; and a brother, Kerry and Wol-Suk Foster of Bellevue.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Joseph Scott “Joe” Foster on Sept. 29, 1999; and two brothers, Jim Foster and Bill Foster.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Chuck's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.