Charles “Chuck” Lewandowski 72, of Pine, Arizona, formerly of Loup City, passed away April 30, 2023, in Pine, Arizona.

His life will be celebrated at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul on Friday, June 16, 2023. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7. The Rosary will be followed by a time of sharing memories with coffee and cookies at the parish hall. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Charles was born to Leonard and Adeline (Mrkvicka) Lewandowski in Loup City, Nebraska, on July 12, 1950.

He is survived by his brothers and their spouses,, Ed and Marlene Lewandowski of Phillips, and Adrian and Verna Lewandowski, Marvin Lewandowski and Tim Lewandowski, all of Grand Island, Duane and Janis Lewandowski of Boelus, and Randy and Dawn Lewandowski of Seward; his sisters and spouses, Margene and Jerry Fassnacht of New Port Richey, Florida, Victoria and Mike Nelson of Boelus, Bonnie and John Bellamy of Cairo, and Tammy and Brad Ashley of Holdrege; a brother-in-law, Jerome Reimers of Boelus; and a special friend, Sarah Petersen of Roeland Park, Kansas (who was like a daughter to him), and her son, Diego, whom he spoke of often. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Darrell Lewandowski; and a sister, Mary Ellen Reimers.

