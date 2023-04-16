Charles “Chuck” Pfaff

OMAHA - Charles “Chuck” Pfaff, of Omaha, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family.

Mass of Christian burial and a celebration of Chuck's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Leo's Catholic Church. Father Don Buhrman is the celebrant. Friends and family are welcome to gather at the church during the hour prior to the service. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Chuck was born in Columbus, Nebraska, on October 12, 1943, to Howard and Marie Pfaff. He grew up in Columbus and graduated from St. Bonaventure Catholic High School in 1961. Chuck attended Kearney State College and graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He accepted a teaching position in the Ewing Public School system and later also served as the school Principal. In 1969 Chuck received a Masters of Science degree in Business Administration. In June of 1970, he began a 32-year employment with the Federal Deposit Corporation. His location assignments were Kearney, Oelwein, IA and Grand Island. He retired from the FDIC in 2002 and for the following 16 years, he worked as a bank consultant for Security First Bank of Lincoln.

On April 17, 1971, Chuck was united in marriage to Patricia “Pat” Lofquest at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Ewing, NE. He was a member of St. Leo's Knights of Columbus, the Grand Island Saddle Club, Tuesday night burger club, Newcomers Couples Gourmet, and two bridge groups. Chuck was an avid fly fisherman and his special love was fly fishing the waters of Yellowstone National Park. His other interests were hunting, rock and roll music, gardening, and traveling. Chuck and Pat were worldwide travelers and had visited 34 countries on six continents.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pat; and two daughters, Allison (Ashley) Harlow and Megan (Phillip) Durham, all of Omaha; six wonderful grandchildren; sisters, Frances (Larry) Sleddens, Phyllis Watters and Sharon (Joe) Davis; in-laws, Bill (Iris) Lofquest, Terry (Anita) Lofquest, Mitch (Gene) Shemek; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Ken Watters; and father and mother in-law, Bill and Cleta Lofquest.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Grand Island Central Catholic and to the Central Nebraska Humane Society.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.