Charles “Chuck” Pfaff

OMAHA — Charles “Chuck” Pfaff, of Omaha, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family.

Mass of Christian burial and a celebration of Chuck's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Leo's Catholic Church. Father Don Buhrman is the celebrant.

Friends and family are welcome to gather at the church during the hour prior to the service.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.