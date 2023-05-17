Charles E. Beebe

SCOTIA - Charles "Charlie" E. Beebe, 92, of Scotia, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society - Grand Island Village.

Services will be held at 9:30 AM on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Scotia, NE. Inurnment with Military Honors will be held in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Scotia. Pastor Arsene Lumami will be officiating. Family will greet friends one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Scotia EMT's or the donor's choice. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

Charlie was born on February 5, 1931, in Ord, NE, to Glen and Opal (Shirley) Beebe. He lived in North Loup and graduated from North Loup High School in 1948. He worked in Scotia from 1950 until entering the U.S. Army, April 1952, serving in Germany until late March 1954.

He was united in marriage to Delouris I. McWilliams on August 20, 1952, in Scotia. Upon returning from the army, he and Delouris lived in Scotia their entire lives. Delouris passed away on January 13, 2013. Charlie continued to live in Scotia, until entering the Good Samaritan Village in May 2023.

Charlie was a licensed real estate agent and insurance agent and operated with Delouris the Beebe Insurance Agency until February 15, 1964. Following that sale, he became the U.S. Postal Service Rural Letter Carrier, serving for over 31 years. Upon retiring from the postal service, he managed the North Loup Insurance Agency at the North Loup Valley Bank for several years, and then became the Veteran's Service Office for Greeley & Wheeler counties for seven years.

Charlie loved aviation. He loved to fly. After taking flying lessons, he soloed in 1960 in an airplane that he and his good friend, Vic Wegner purchased in a partnership.

Besides working for many years, he made time for hunting, fishing, and trap shooting, following high school sports especially the Schuyler girls and boy's teams. Charlie served several terms on the Scotia School Board, Scotia town board, Scotia Housing Authority Board, Scotia Fire Department for many years, and Nebraska State Democratic Central Committee. He was an Admiral in the Great Navy of Nebraska, a Master Mason, and a Knight Templar, a member of the American Legion, DAV, and Lions Club. Of all the things he was a part of, the most important was his children and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Laura Beebe of Scotia and Lyndon and Cindy Beebe of Schuyler; grandchildren: Hillary and Brady Baker of Chambers, Cole and Kassi Beebe of Stanton, Connor Beebe and Emma Steeve of Omaha, and Noah Beebe of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Delouris; and his parents.

Memorials are suggested to the Scotia or Greeley EMT's, Cancer Society, or the Red Cross.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.