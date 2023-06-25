Charles E. Haase, 86

OMAHA — Charles Haase, 86, of Omaha, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at Heritage-Legacy Retirement Community in Omaha.

Charles, the son of Henry and Hilda, and stepson of Neva, was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on December 25, 1936. Charles grew up in Leroy, Kansas, and Bradshaw, Nebraska, and graduated from Bradshaw High School in 1954.

Charles went on to graduate from Nebraska Wesleyan University and achieved his master’s degree in Administrative Education in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Charles was married to Mary (Romsdal) Haase, also from Bradshaw. They had three sons: David, Brian and Tom. Charles was a devoted father and grandfather, and also a proud coach and fan of his son’s and grandchildren’s many sporting events and activities.

While serving as principal for decades at several different schools, he spent over 20 years as a middle school principal in Aurora and his three sons all graduated high school from there. Charles was very instrumental in the development and growth of the middle school system that is currently in place there today.

Charles enjoyed traveling with his family to Kansas City Royals games, summer trips to Colorado and many parks throughout Arizona, before retiring to Sun City West, Arizona.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Hilda; his stepmother, Neva; a sister, Lorene; and a grandson, Andrew.

Those left to cherish his memory are his three sons, David (Christine) Haase of Fort Collins, Colorado, Brian Haase of Omaha and Tom (Jennifer) Haase of Omaha; and four grandchildren, Jacob Haase, Micah Haase, Brandon Haase and Allison Haase. He is also survived by many relatives and friends throughout Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Arizona.

The family is planning a private inurnment service. Memorials may be directed to www.nsea.org/childrensfund and www.aurorapublicschoolfoundation.org