Charles Steele, 73

Charles Edward Steele, 73, of Grand Island passed away Nov. 18, 2022, at his home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at St. Mary's Cathedral. The Rev. Jorge Canela will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 with Rosary at 7 p.m., at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Charles was born on Dec. 10, 1948 in Eugene, Ore. to Charles V. and Erma (Griss) Steele. He was raised and received his education in the Kearney area. Charles earned his Associate's Degree in Counseling in 1980.

On Jan. 31, 1967, Charles was united in marriage to Mary Hilda Ramirez. Together, the couple raised their family in Grand Island. Charles was a counselor specializing in addictions. He retired from CHI- Health St. Francis treatment center in 2015.

Charles was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, painting, and playing cards. He loved riding his motorcycle or driving his mustang. Charles was an animal lover and raised many rabbits, pigeons, and dogs over the years. He was an avid football fan, especially the Oklahoma Sooners. He was also a friend of Bill W's for 40 years.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Mary; children, Angela Steele, Michael (Lulu) Steele, Matthew Steele, Crystal Steele (Joe Villarreal); 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Powers; and numerous extended family.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; son, Charles Steele II; granddaughter, Chantel Koch; brothers, Michael Steele, Fred “Butch” Steele; and sister, Sandy Wiemers.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

