Cheré Schroeder, 91

PAPILLION — Cheré Schroeder, 91, of Papillion, died September 22, 2023.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary, 441 N. Washington St., in Papillion. Interment will be in the Cedar Dale Cemetery in Papillion.

Memorials are suggested the Sump Memorial Library or Papillion Easter Star Chapter #114.

Cheré graduated from the University of Nebraska with an Early Childhood Degree and taught in school in Craig, Geneva, Wood River, Aurora and Papillion.

She is survived by her loving husband, Paul; her children, Stephanie Beideck of Omaha, and Scott (Nancy) of Adel, Iowa; three grandsons, Alex (Sarah) Beideck, Austin (Callie Ray) Schroeder and Jacob Schroeder; three great-grandchildren, August and Lalie Beideck, and Riley Schroeder; four nieces, Amy Robertson, Amber Anderson, Rosie Smith, and Paula Johnson; and a nephew, Jason Smith.

Cheré was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Paul Sr. and Adah Schroeder; a brother, Glen Houdersheldt; two sisters-in-law Mary Smith and Pam Houdersheldt; and a brother-in-law, Monte Smith.

The family would like to offer sincere thanks and appreciation to Papillion Manor and Suncrest Hospice for their outstanding and loving care of Chere.