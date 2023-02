Cheryl Greenwood, 65, of Grand Island died on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln, NE. A memorial service will be at 2 P.M. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with Reverend Beverly Hieb officiating with visitation starting an hour prior. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com