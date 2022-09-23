Cheryl Langrehr, 75

ST. LIBORY — Cheryl Lynn Langrehr, 75, of St. Libory, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. The Rev. Craig K. Niemeier will officiate. Burial will be in the Norwegian Cemetery northwest of Worms.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Cheryl was born Feb. 17, 1947, at Loup City, the daughter of Marion M. and Winona V. (Bates) Myers. She grew up on a farm in the Lillian community north of Broken Bow, where she attended grade school and graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1965.

Cheryl attended Nebraska Christian College in Norfolk and graduated from Kearney State College in 1969, with a Bachelor's degree in teaching. She then taught kindergarten and first grade from 1969 to 1972 at Newell Elementary in Grand Island.

Cheryl met Harvey Langrehr in June 1971. The couple was united in marriage on March 11, 1972, in Grand Island. They were blessed with two children, Brenda and John, and had just celebrated 50 years of marriage this year.

Cheryl was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, always having something good to eat. She especially liked to watch and be involved with her children and grandchildren's school activities and sports events.

Cheryl was Harvey's soulmate and parts getter. She was thankful for farm life, spring baby calves, disking the cornfields and the spring fresh air. Summertime was flowers, small garden and mowing the lawn. In the fall she was thankful she could help Brenda and John start back to school, hauling silage and corn, and running the grain cart. She then appreciated the warmth of her home in the winter.

All year was special, receiving the love of her Savior, giving her love to family and friends, as well as, receiving the friendship and love from family and friends. Cheryl was thankful for all her blessings.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and taught Sunday School.

She is survived by her husband, Harvey Langrehr of St. Libory; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Trevr Olsen of Grand Island; son and daughter-in-law, John and Britnee Langrehr of St. Libory; three grandchildren, Garret Olsen, Gavin Olsen and Anslee Langrehr; brother and sister-in-law, Kim and Jeannie Myers of Broken Bow; sister and brother-in-law, Deb and John Holmes of Estes Park, Colo.; and Harvey's siblings and spouses, Maxine Halsey of Lincoln, Barb and Dehn Renter of Grand Island and Bill and Joy Langrehr of St. Libory.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws, Harvey and Alice Langrehr.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Cheryl's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net