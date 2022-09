ST. LIBORY – Cheryl L. Langrehr, 75, of St. Libory, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. The Rev. Craig K. Niemeier will officiate. Burial will be in the Norwegian Cemetery northwest of Worms.

Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

