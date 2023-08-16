Chris M. Roy, 60

LINCOLN - Chris M. (C. Roy) Roy, 60, of Lincoln, NE passed away Sat Aug 12, 2023, in Lincoln after a battle with cancer.

Chris was born on July 8, 1963, to Frank Roy and Annie Chavis. He graduated from high school in North Platte. C. Roy worked for Nebraska Cellular in GI. He worked for Nusource Holdings at the time of his death.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Robert and Annette Chavis; brothers, Mitch Roy of North Platte and Dana (Heather) Roy of Grand Island; nephews, Casey, Tyson, Landon, and Creighton Roy; special friends, Bill, Donna, Kristen, Courtney, and Shelby Kovarik; and other family and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Franklin Roy.

Services will be held Thursday, August 17 at 10 am at Carpenter Memorial Chapel in North Platte. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 16 from 1-7 pm at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.

Memorials are suggested to the family for a future designation.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.carpentermemorial.com.