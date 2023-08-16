Chris Roy, 60

LINCOLN — Chris Michael Roy “C. Roy”, 60, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, from MDS (a form of leukemia).

Prayer services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel in North Platte with Father Vidya Sagar Arikotla officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, with the family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for a future designation.

Chris was born on July 8, 1963, to Frank Roy and Annie Chavis. He graduated from high school in North Platte. C. Roy worked for Nebraska Cellular in Grand Island. He was working for Nusource Holdings at the time of his death.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Robert and Annette Chavis; brothers, Mitch Roy of North Platte and Dana (Heather) Roy of Grand Island; nephews, Casey, Tyson, Landon and Creighton Roy; special friends, Bill, Donna, Kristen, Courtney and Shelby Kovarik; and other family and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Franklin Roy.

Carpenter Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.carpentermemorial.com.