 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Christopher Marcello

  • 0

Christopher Marcello, 42

Christopher Marcello, 42, of Grand Island, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at CHI-Health St. Francis.

All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with arrangements, more details will follow.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic hopeful Tsudoi Miyazaki fatally struck by car while training in France

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts