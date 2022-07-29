Christopher Marcello, 42
Christopher Marcello, 42, of Grand Island, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at CHI-Health St. Francis.
All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with arrangements, more details will follow.
