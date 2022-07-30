Christopher Marcello

Grand Island Police Officer Christopher John Marcello, 42
Christopher John Marcello, 42 of Grand Island died expectantly on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at CHI St. Francis.
Celebration of Life Service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 at the Third City Christian Church in Grand Island. Pastor Scott Jones will officiate. Livestreaming of the service will be on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow in the Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Military Honors will be rendered by the Nebraska Army National Guard Military Honors Team followed by the Final Call from the Grand Island Police Department.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Third City Christian Church. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with the arrangements.
