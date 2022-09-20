Christopher Snyder, 51

Christopher T. Snyder, 51, of Grand, Island died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Emerald Lakeview in Grand Island after complications of diabetes.

Christopher was born Oct. 23, 1970, in Grand Island to Michael and Mari Ann (Weiler) Snyder. He grew up in Grand Island and attended Grand Island Senior High. He was employed at several construction jobs including Chief Industries and then later did concrete work for several companies. His family will remember him for his friendliness and his witty sense of humor.

Survivors include his brother, Richard Kinman; sister, Kelly Snyder; aunts and uncles, Joe and Jane Weiler, Bill Snyder, Pam Hubl, Marcia Chambers, Cris (Mike) McElroy; and numerous cousins.

Christopher was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Mike Snyder.

To honor his wishes, his body will be cremated. A private graveside service will be in Parkview Cemetery in Hastings at a later date.

Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. You are encouraged to sign Christopher's guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under his obituary.