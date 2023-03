Charles ‘Chuck' Pfaff, 79

Charles “Chuck” Pfaff, 79, of Omaha, formerly of Grand Island, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Esprit Memory Care in Omaha.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on April 22 at St. Leo's. Celebrant will be the Rev. Don Burhman.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, more details will follow.