Cindy Sue Windfield, 71

AURORA, Colo. — Cindy Windfield, who touched so many lives and was loved by everyone, went to heaven on August 3, 2023. Family held her hand until the end and our wonderful pastor provided prayers, communion, and comfort at her bedside.

Cindy was born in Gering, Nebraska, on March 6, 1952, to Walter and Bonnea Smith and grew up with siblings, Vicki and Mike. She met Tom while being the night manager of the Ramada Inn in Scottsbluff and later got married.

Tom and Cindy traveled around the world, before deciding to have their sons, Jonathan and Aaron. They moved back to Grand Island, Nebraska, where Cindy was active in her church and school and also worked for Grand Island Express. Years later, the family moved to Colorado where Cindy worked as an office manager at a dental clinic.

Cindy had a massive stroke in her early 50s, and eventually was riddled with cancer. Cindy was a strong Christian and during her health complications would always smile and never complain. Cindy’s favorite comment to everyone was, “I love you, so much” — which demonstrated the kindness she had for everyone. As a close friend of Cindy’s said — “God got a good one.”

Cindy is survived by her husband, Tom; a brother Mike; two sisters-in-law, Susie and Sherry; a son, Jonathan, and significant other Hevi; a son, Aaron daughter-in-law, Lisa; and a rich family of loving nieces and nephews.

Cindy’s funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 22, 2023, at Our Father Lutheran Church – the Church she loved — in Centennial, Colorado.

Memorials can be offered to Our Father Lutheran Church, https://www.ourfatherlutheran.net/give ; or Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Grand Island, https://trinitylutherangi.org/give/