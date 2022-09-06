Clara Smith

Clara L. (Pfeifer) Smith, 90 of Bartlett, NE passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Boone County Health Center, Albion, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding, NE with Fr. Antony Thekkekara officiating. Interment will follow in the Bartlett Cemetery, Bartlett, NE. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Ericson, NE with a 7:00 p.m. wake service. Following the burial there will be a lunch served at St. Theresa's in Ericson.

Memorials are suggested to St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Ericson, Nebraska.

Levander Funeral Home of Spalding, NE is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Clara Louise (Pfeifer) Smith, the 12th of 13 children born to Clara (Weber) and Leo Pfeifer was born on August 5, 1932, in the family's home in Wheeler County, NE. Clara went to 1st through 8th grade at the stucco schoolhouse near their home. She then went to Spalding Academy for her high school education and graduated in 1950. During high school she took normal training classes at the public school so she could be a teacher after high school.

While in high school she also met the love of her life, Norman Smith. While Clara and Norman were dating and he was in the Army, Clara taught for 2 years at near by country schools. Norman won the Furlow lottery at Christmas 1951 and came home to ask Clara to marry him on Christmas Eve.

Clara and Norman were married at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding, NE on May 27, 1952. They moved to California where Norman was stationed. Clara had barely traveled outside of Nebraska, so this was an exciting adventure. The couple came back to Nebraska to farm after his discharge. They farmed near Akron, NE for a few years and then bought a farm by Ericson, NE where they raised 10 children: Dan (1954), Deb (1955), Dave (1957), Nancy (1959), Dennis (1960), Jeff (1961), Gary (1963), Scott (1966), Ann (1969), and Lynn (1973).

Clara loved to dance; square dance, polka, waltz, or two-step; Pfeifer girls like to dance! Clara was also a card shark and could play with the best of them. Many late-night card parties were enjoyed. Clara and Norman liked to travel and traveled all over the US. Clara always had a vegetable garden which later in life turned into a flower garden with beautiful roses and hibiscus. She raised chickens, pigs, baby calves, milk cows and kittens right along with her children. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who sent cards to all on birthdays, anniversaries, and a pick me up to anyone who was ill. Clara loved to feed everyone that came in the door. She was an accomplished baker and was especially famous for her g-ma cookies. Clara crocheted, gardened, golfed, and read for hobbies; and she was very hard to beat at Wheel of Fortune. She was a Nebraska volleyball fan and cheered many wins on from her living room.

Clara was a member of the St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Ericson, NE and the Altar Society there. She was a faithful Catholic; always praying for other's wellbeing. She was an inspiration to her family. Clara loved to be in the company of others and looked forward to visits from everyone, especially her deer hunters. Clara was also a member of the American Legion Auxilary.

Clara will be greatly missed by her 10 children and spouses: Dan of Hominy, OK; David (Marcia) of Bartlett, NE; Dennis (Cathy) of Red Cloud, NE; Jeff (Colleen) of Shallowater, TX; Gary (Teresa) of Ericson, NE; Scott of Brodhead, WS; Deb (Jim) Eschliman of Ericson, NE; Nancy Pankaskie of Republic, KS; Ann (John) Bernt of Spalding, NE; Lynn (Mark) Smith of Akron, CO; 31 grandchildren and their 21 spouses; 60 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way; sister Teresa Kruse of Harlan, IA; sisters-in-law: Marge Pfeifer of Bellevue, NE; Jean Pfeifer of Spalding, NE; brother-in-law Tom Smith of Cedar Rapids, NE: along with many special nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Norman; son-in-law Steve Pankaskie; daughters-in-law: Patti and Angela Smith; 11 siblings: Agatha (Leonard “Shorty”) Hinkle, Mary Ann (Vern) Ede, Carol (Edmond “Jr.”) Kershaw; Bernard (Thelma), Edwin (Margaret Ann), Ambrose (Ginger), Frank (Mary Ann), Leo, and George Pfeifer; and brother-in-law Harley Kruse.