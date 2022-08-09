Clarence Blase

Clarence was born on Nov. 20, 1930, to William Carl and Lydia Annina Dorthea (Richert) Blase on the Blasé homestead near Hordville. He was baptized on Nov. 23, 1930, at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Polk, by the Rev. William Butzke. His sponsors were his Aunt Lydia Wilshusen, Uncle Samuel Richert, and Uncle Paul Alms. He was then confirmed by the Rev. A.C. Warneke at Immanuel Lutheran Church. His memory verse was Matthew: 24:13. Clarence attended Immanuel Lutheran School for grade school, and graduated Valedictorian of his class from Hordville High School. He was always fond of his teachers, Mr. E.P. Moderow, Mr. F.W. Meinke, Mr. John H. Strohs, Mr. Otto K. Linke, and Mr. Richard Dankert. Following his high school, he attended Luther College in Wahoo, as well as Nebraska Central College in Central City. On April 25, 1953, Clarence was united in marriage to Bonnie Jean Wert at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Hampton. Clarence then joined the United States Army, where he fought for our country during the Korean Conflict. He was then discharged on Sept. 22, 1954. Following his service to our country, Clarence and Bonnie moved to Aurora where he worked for E.R. Springer. In 1955, he moved back to the Blase Homestead near Hordville where he fed cattle and farmed for the remainder of his life. He also drove school bus, and delivered newspapers for many years in the Hordville area, and was always his kids biggest cheerleader during their sporting events.