Clarence Blase, 91
HORDVILLE — Clarence William Blase, 91, of Hordville, died at his home on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Polk with the Rev. David Ohlman officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the church. Interment will be held at the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Steeple fund and Immanuel Lutheran Church and School. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Clarence was born on Nov. 20, 1930, to William Carl and Lydia Annina Dorthea (Richert) Blase on the Blasé homestead near Hordville. He was baptized on Nov. 23, 1930, at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Polk, by the Rev. William Butzke. His sponsors were his Aunt Lydia Wilshusen, Uncle Samuel Richert, and Uncle Paul Alms. He was then confirmed by the Rev. A.C. Warneke at Immanuel Lutheran Church. His memory verse was Matthew: 24:13. Clarence attended Immanuel Lutheran School for grade school, and graduated Valedictorian of his class from Hordville High School. He was always fond of his teachers, Mr. E.P. Moderow, Mr. F.W. Meinke, Mr. John H. Strohs, Mr. Otto K. Linke, and Mr. Richard Dankert. Following his high school, he attended Luther College in Wahoo, as well as Nebraska Central College in Central City. On April 25, 1953, Clarence was united in marriage to Bonnie Jean Wert at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Hampton. Clarence then joined the United States Army, where he fought for our country during the Korean Conflict. He was then discharged on Sept. 22, 1954. Following his service to our country, Clarence and Bonnie moved to Aurora where he worked for E.R. Springer. In 1955, he moved back to the Blase Homestead near Hordville where he fed cattle and farmed for the remainder of his life. He also drove school bus, and delivered newspapers for many years in the Hordville area, and was always his kids biggest cheerleader during their sporting events.
Clarence was a member of Farmer's Coop Elevator Association in Hordville, Hamilton County Feeders Association, Hamilton County Soil Conservation Board, Hamilton County F.H.A. Board, Hamilton Manor Board of Directors, and was recognized by First Tier Bank in Omaha at Aksarben, for over 40 years of cattle feeding and banking. He also held numerous offices of voter assembly of Immanual Lutheran Church, Sunday School Teacher, and Choir Member.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Dwight (Cheryl) Blase of Grand Island, Allen (MaryJo) Blase of Hordville, Ann Blase of Hordville, Brian (Shawna) Blase of Hordville, Kay Blase of Milford, and Bruce Blase of Hordville; his grandchildren, Eric and Lisa, Seth and Kasey, Adam and Amber, Erin, Evann, and Kara and Mason; his great-grandchildren, Sophie, Landry, Hannah, Brody, Dalton, Lane, Brigham, Henlee, Dax and Karter; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; his parents, William and Lydia; his sister, Anna (Gilbert) Driewer; his brothers, Herbert (Erma), Carl (Louise), Ervin (Lena Mae), and Lorence (Marge).