Clarence C. Kramer, 92

NORFOLK — Funeral services for Clarence C. Kramer, 92, of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Ed Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Grand Island Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the chapel.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Clarence died Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Clarence Charles was born to Frank and Catherine (Kollman) Kramer on May 27, 1931, in Atkinson, Nebraska. In 1967, he married Lorraine Haggart. The couple had three children.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Lorraine; his children Craig (Joan) Kramer, Sheryl (Darin) Berglund, and Susan (Mark) Peterson; and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Catherine Kramer; three brothers George, Richard, and Henry Kramer; and two sisters, Mary Grof and Leona Kubart.

