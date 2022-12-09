Clarence Cunningham

Clarence ‘Clancy' Cunningham, 78

Clarence E. “Clancy” Cunningham, 78, of Grand Island, was called to the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Resurrection Catholic Church.

A Rosary by 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the church. There will be a visitation following the rosary until the mass.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.