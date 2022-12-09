 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clarence Cunningham

  • 0

Clarence ‘Clancy' Cunningham, 78

Clarence E. “Clancy” Cunningham, 78, of Grand Island, was called to the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Resurrection Catholic Church.

A Rosary by 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the church. There will be a visitation following the rosary until the mass.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Did you know your face is covered in tiny mites?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts