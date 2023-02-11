ASHLAND — Clarence Andrew Sonnenfeld, 79, of Ashland, formerly of Grand Island, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Service and celebration of Clarence's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Tim Rust will officiate. Burial and graveside services will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City at 3 p.m.