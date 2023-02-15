Clarence Sonnenfeld, 79

ASHLAND — Clarence Andrew Sonnenfeld, 79, of Ashland, formerly of Grand Island, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Service and celebration of Clarence's life will be held at All Faiths Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20. The Rev. Tim Rust will officiate. Burial and graveside services will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City at 3 p.m.

There is a visitation for family and friends from 4 to 6 p.m.on Sunday, Feb. 19 at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Clarence was born Sept. 5, 1943, to Andrew and Theresa (Lubash) Sonnenfeld, at home on the farm between St. Paul and Dannebrog. He grew up and received his education in Arcadia.

On Sept. 8, 1962, Clarence married Marcia Kusek. Following their marriage they lived in Loup City, Arcadia, Dannebrog and Grand Island, recently moving to Ashland.

Clarence's employment included driving truck for CCXonway and farming. He also had worked at the Ordinance Plant and the Loup City Sale Barn.

He was a member of Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship.

Those who cherish Clarence's memory include the love of his life, Marcia; children, Cynthia (Brian) Kelley, Sheri (Ron) Muhs, Rick (Cori) Sonnenfeld, Tammy (Greg) Hansen and Randy (Stephanie) Sonnenfeld; 17 grandchildren, Caleb (Julie) Muhs, Tyler (Sara) Muhs, Eric Kosmicki, Cody (Krystal) Kosmicki, Jenna Kelley, Brady Kelley, Levi Kelley, Kate (Logan) Brockmeier, Jake (Amy) Sonnenfeld, Michael Hansen, Makayla Hansen, Matthew Hansen, Megan Hansen, Maggie Hansen, Samantha Sonnenfeld, Lindsey Sonnenfeld and Blake Sonnenfeld; 15 great-grandchildren, Andrew Muhs, Caleb Muhs, Hannah Muhs, Madeline Muhs, Kason Kosmicki, Kendall Kosmicki, Beckham Kosmicki, Logan Kosmicki, Kennedy Muhs, Taylor Kosmicki, Madison Kosmicki, Slade Kosmicki, Braxton Root, Hudson Brockmeier and Ethan Brockmeier, with two more on the way; and sisters, Alice Pokorney of Arcadia and Roseann Anderson of Grand Island.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Theresa Sonnenfeld; an infant daughter, Shelly Sonnenfeld; parents-in-law, Sylvester and Victoria Kusek; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Dennis Kuszak; and brothers-in-law, Keith Anderson and Gene Pokorney.

Memorials are suggested to Destiny Church of Grand Island and Nebraska Game and Parks.

