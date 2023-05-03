Clark D. Yanda, 91

BATES CITY, Missouri — Clark D. Yanda, the “Music Man,” passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 19, 2023, with his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Deanna, and loving pets by his side at his home in Bates City, Missouri.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Rasmussen’s Funeral Home, 311 Grand Ave., in Ravenna, Nebraska

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the funeral home in Ravenna.

Clark was born on September 28, 1931, the son of Louis and Bessie Yanda, and had two brothers, George and Bill Yanda.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki Yanda; his two sons, Mark Yanda and Dale Yanda; a stepdaughter Jenifer Trumler; along with other extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

The family has requested all memorials be sent to Musicians Investing Kindness and Energy or to the Wounded Warriors Project.