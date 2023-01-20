Clayton Pedersen, 89

ST. PAUL — Clayton E. Pedersen, 89, of St. Paul, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Pastor Steven Neal will be officiating. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. The family is requesting casual attire.

Visitation will begin one hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Clayton Emil Pedersen was born Sept. 9, 1933, to Emil and Elnor (Christensen) Pedersen on a farm southwest of Wolbach in Howard County. Later they moved to a farm north of Wolbach, where Clayton first attended the rural school until the family moved west of Wolbach. He finished his schooling in the rural area. Clayton was the only boy amongst six sisters.

In 1955 he worked for the Co-Op Creamery of Wolbach and later in 1958 he worked for the Chicago Lumber Company in Wolbach.

He married Geraldine Gdantz on May 2, 1959, in Elba. They had three daughters, Teresa, Lorraine and Louise. They farmed three miles east of Wolbach and started raising Limousine-Angus cattle. He became a member of the North American Limousine Cattle Foundation in November 1981. Clayton became an active member of the Bluebirds Across Nebraska, along with his wife, Geraldine, in 1998. Both of them became coordinators for Greeley County on Oct. 30, 2001. Together, the couple enjoyed dancing to polka and waltz music.

He was the custodian at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wolbach from 1966 until the time they moved to St. Paul.

His hobbies were working cattle with his dog. Pup, riding horses, breaking colts, camping and fishing. He was referred to as the “Repair Man,” because he could fix just about anything. He was a talented woodworker and will forever be remembered by his grandchildren when they see their barns he made for each of them. He was the grandpa who would play baseball with his grandchildren any chance he got.

Clayton belonged to St. Mark's Lutheran Church and was a past member of the Stuhr Museum and Trinity Lutheran Church in Wolbach.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Geraldine; three daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Tim Nielsen of Buffalo Gap, S.D., Lorraine and James Cook of Fullerton, and Louise and David Weber of Iowa; a sister, Kathryn Dubas of Palmer; grandchildren, Dan Cook, Tanner Nielsen, Nick Cook, Jared Cook, Tiffany Kaiser and Lance Weber; great-grandchildren, Bo Vand Vorste, Ryan Cook, Dillion Fitzgerald, Taylor Cook, Kimber Kaiser, Landon Weber and Bryce Cook; his “grand-pups,” Jasper, Bandit, Scotty and Sheeba; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Clayton was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Elnor Pedersen; and five sisters, Shirley Lanka, Joan Christensen, Lola Sperling, Phyllis Gebhardt and Lorraine Wozniak.

