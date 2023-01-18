Clayton Pedersen, 89

ST. PAUL — Clayton E. Pedersen, 89 of St. Paul, passed away unexpectedly at Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in St. Paul. Pastor Steven Neal will be officiating. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family. More details will follow.