Cleetis Kowalski Miller, 87

GRAND ISLAND — Cleetis L. Kowalski Miller, 87, of Grand Island, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island with family at her side.

Cleetis’ wish was to be cremated. Her life will be celebrated at 2 p.m. June 17, 2023, at Full Circle Venue at Boarders Inn, 3333 Ramada Road, Grand Island. The Rev. Carla Gunn will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery at a later date.

The family asks that any charitable donations be made to your favorite charity in remembrance of Cleetis’s life.

You are encouraged to sign Cleetis’ guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under her obituary.

Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Cleetis was born June 15, 1935, in Bradshaw, the daughter of Wendell and Ruth Anna (Traudt) Carlson. She grew up in the York area, graduating from Benedict High School in 1953. She married Maurice C. Bolton in Bradshaw. They made their home in Benedict. Mr. Bolton died in 1957. Cleetis continued her education at the Grand Island School of Cosmetology.

She married Clarence W. Kowalski in June 1958 in York. They lived in York, North Platte and Gothenburg, where she was known at Kips Drive-in for her friendly customer service, cooking, and signature macaroni salad.

Cleetis moved to Grand Island and married Bernie Miller on December 20, 1995. While in Grand Island, Cleetis owned and operated the Golden Age Salon, retiring in the mid-1990s. She also managed numerous apartment buildings and assisted others.

Cleetis found her niche in life with her second career as a guardian advocate for many individuals throughout central Nebraska. She petitioned for her clients as if they were family — caring for their every need as a parent would a child.

Cleetis was extremely active; she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking, collecting, decorating, and arranging all of her “finds” in her home and sharing them for all to enjoy. She loved playing bridge and looked forward to the weekly card games and enduring friendships that developed.

Cleetis is survived by her children, Tim (Maryann) Bolton, Teresa Kowalski Porter, and Jeff Kowalski; five grandchildren, Alex Bomstad, Andrew Kowalski, Chris Bolton, Eric Bolton and Justin Christensen; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Dennis Carlson; and a sister, Dr. Phyllis Markussen

Cleetis is preceded in death by her parents,; and her husbands, Maurice Bolton, Clarence Kowalski and Bernard Miller.