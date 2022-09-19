 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cleetis Meyer

  • 0

Cleetis J. Meyer, 90, of Grand Island, NE died Friday, September 16, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, September 23, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Leo's Catholic Church. The Rev. Donald A. Buhrman will be the celebrant. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to St. Leo's Catholic Church or GICC Grade School. You are encouraged to sign Cleetis' guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under her obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: STD cases surged in the United States in 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts