Cleetis Meyer

Cleetis J. Meyer, 90, of Grand Island, NE died Friday, September 16, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, September 23, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Leo's Catholic Church. The Rev. Donald A. Buhrman will be the celebrant. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to St. Leo's Catholic Church or GICC Grade School. You are encouraged to sign Cleetis' guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under her obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.