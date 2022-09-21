Cleetis Meyer, 90

Cleetis J. Meyer, 90, of Grand Island, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at St. Leo's Catholic Church. The Rev. Donald A. Buhrman will be the celebrant. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Curran Funeral Chapel, with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to St. Leo's Catholic Church or GICC Grade School.

Cleetis was born June 16, 1932, in Giltner. She was the daughter of William and Viola (McNeff) Zwink. She grew up in rural Hastings, attending Hastings St. Cecilia High School, graduating in 1950. She worked as a nurse's aide at the Hastings Regional Center. Cleetis married Ralph C. Meyer on Oct. 14, 1953, in Hastings. The couple lived in Los Angeles, Culver City, Simi Valley and San Diego Calif., and Lubbock and El Paso, Texas, before moving to Grand Island in the early 1970s. Cleetis was a sales clerk for Miller & Paine and later for J.C. Penney, retiring in 2005 as manager of fine jewelry department. Mr. Meyer died April 14, 2004.

Cleetis was a member of St. Leo's Catholic Church and past member of Catholic Daughters of Americas, Court Ave Maria No. 1263.

Cleetis enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, puzzles, visiting with family and friends, enjoyed her home, her yard and traveling with her family.

Survivors of the immediate family include her children, Mary (Brian) Berry of Boise, Idaho, Christine (Ron) Golka of Grand Island and Julie (Russel) Skeen of Grand Island.

Others left to cherish her memory include her grandchildren, Kim (Dave) Puhrmann, Jeff Berry, Allison Berry, Ashley (Jim) Molnar, Joseph (Stephanie) Golka, Michael (Leah) Golka, Sarah (Shawn) Ruzicka, Katie (Kris) Czerwiec, Christopher (Laine) Skeen, Alyssa Skeen; great-grandchildren, Hallie and Katelyn Puhrmann, Eloise and Theodore Ruzicka, James Golka, Gabe Czerwiec.

Cleetis is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; siblings, Charlene Zwink and Wendell Zwink.