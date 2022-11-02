Cleo ‘Jean' Nore, 87

Cleo “Jean” Nore, 87, of Grand Island, passed away on Oct. 28, 2022 at Tiffany Square.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, with Pastor Jeffery Pederson officiating. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Jean was born on Jan. 31, 1935, in Boone to Charles and Effie (Michael) Edwards. Jean was raised and received her education in the Albion area.

On June 2, 1951, Jean was united in marriage to Dean Nore. Two children, Stephanie and Martin, were blessed into this union. Early in her career, Jean was a lab technician for Spencer Fertilizer. She later became the bookkeeper at Nebraska Truck Center, where she retired from.

Jean was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, the Jr. Chamber of Commerce, and the Grand Island Boat Club. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards with her many card clubs, camping, and being at her cabin at Johnson's Lake. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Stephanie (John) Hansen, Martin (Teresa) Nore; grandchildren, Ryan (Melanie) Hansen, Casey Hansen, Andrew (Amy) Nore, Kelsea (Jacob) Tooley; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Jaylen Hansen, Elijah Hansen, Emma Tripp, Adley Nore, Millie Nore, Maura Tooley, and Louisa Tooley; step-brothers, Jerry Johnson, Lee Johnson; and brother-in-law, Roger (Lois) Nore.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; and mother and step-father, Effie and Ivan Johnson.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.