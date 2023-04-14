Clifford Raye Woodman, 88

KENESAW - Clifford Raye Woodman, 88, died on Sunday, April 9, 2023 in Kenesaw.

To honor Raye's wishes, his body was gifted to the Nebraska Anatomical Board (UNMC). A celebration of life will be held in honor of Raye at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Shelton United Methodist Church with pastor Michelle Byerly officiating. Burial will take place in the Shelton Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Instead of sending flowers, please make memorials out to the Shelton Public Schools FFA chapter in honor of Raye.

Raye was born on June 8, 1934 on the farm in Hall County Martin Township to Clifford R. and Odessa R. (Thomas) Woodman. He grew up in the Denman Community and received his education from Shelton Public Schools graduating with the Class of 1952. He then went on and attended the University of Nebraska for two years.

He was united in marriage to Carolyn Kroll on March 11, 1956. Following their marriage, they lived on the family farm. Raye received the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award in 1999.

He was a member of the Shelton United Methodist Church, and served on the Shelton School Board, and as a board of director on the Southern Power District.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carolyn; children, Doug (Cheryl) Woodman of Shelton, Denis Woodman, Ken Woodman and K.C. (Shari) Woodman all of Kenesaw; four granddaughters and their children: Carrie (Richard) Rogers and children: Wyatt, Kylie and Emily of Kenesaw, Ashley (Micah) Yeackley; children, Ella and Jack of Champaign, IL, Danielle (Adam) Burmood; children: Riley, Connor, and Jack of Lincoln, and Amy (Brent) Penny; children: Lyla and Kyler of Grand Island; brothers, Tom Woodman of Lincoln and Stephan (Margery) Woodman of Omaha; sister-in-law, Dena Woodman of Kenesaw; brother-in-law, Bill (Sharon) Kroll; and sister-in-law, Dorothy (Russ) Jensen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Scott Woodman, sister, Patsy Waddington, brother-in-law Ronald Waddington and sister-in-law, Barbara Woodman.