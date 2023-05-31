Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Colanne W. Puckett, 59

CAIRO — Colanne W. Puckett, 59, of Cairo, passed away May 23, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Memorials services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Colanne was born on March 7, 1964, in Yuma, Arizona, the daughter of Colon and Treva (Ford) Puckett. She lived numerous different cities through out her education, but always enjoyed visiting Arizona.

She settled around Grand Island, near where her brothers lived. Colanne was blessed with daughter, Tiffany. She was a dedicated employee and earned her CNA license, she was employed by Tiffany Square Care Center and for the last two years as a traveling CNA as Fusion Medical and just earned her Medication Aid License.

Colanne’s daughter and grandchildren were her world. She loved her family. Her heart of Gold was shown in all of her actions. If there was a way Colanne could help, she would. She loved attending concerts, and traveling. Recently she had begun planning Christmas trips and any other way for her to make memories with her grandchildren. Colanne’s family will miss her selfless caring and loving hugs.

Colanne is survived by her daughter, Tiffany (Jamie) Stevenson of Cairo; grandchildren, Tatum and Julian Stevenson; a brother Jerry (Sherri) Puckett of Cairo; a sister, Martha Gordon of Yuma, Arizona; and numerous friends, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Curtis Mitts, and Ricky Mitts; and a sister, Treva LaVonne.