CRETE — Cooper J. Brewer, 11 months, of Crete, passed away Feb. 1, 2023, at his home due to health complications.

Cooper was born Feb. 12, 2022, in Lincoln to Steve and Jesi (Markvicka) Brewer.

A memorial service will be held on at 1 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the Clatonia Community Center. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.