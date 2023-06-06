Cora Ann Wood, 90

GRAND ISLAND — Cora Ann Wood, 90, of Grand Island passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Charles Gregory will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements

More details will follow.