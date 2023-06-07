Cora Ann Wood, 90

GRAND ISLAND — Cora Ann Wood, 90, died peacefully on June 4, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln, Neb.

Cora (Schwenk) Wood was born Oct. 19, 1932, in Palisade, Neb., to Elmer and Helen (Kee) Schwenk. Ann, as she is known by her friends, graduated from Trenton High School in 1950. For the next five years, her occupations included working as a nurse at the Stafford, Neb., hospital, and working as an adding machine operator at the State Bank of Trenton.

She met the love of her life, Garland “Woody” Wood, during this time period and they were married in Des Moines, Iowa, on October 14, 1955. You could say the couple started their marriage on a fast note. Woody drove his car fast down a Des Moines street after the wedding, reflected Ann.

Over the next 43 years, Ann and Woody would welcome two sons, and his job as a maintenance man for Phillips 66, and the Standard Oil Company would see the couple move to several cities in Iowa, including Des Moines, and Sergeant Bluff, and several cities in Minnesota, including Worthington, Mankato and Forest Lake.

She was not the only loving mother to her sons, her spare time included working as a bookkeeper at the State Capital Bank in Des Moines, Iowa, an adding machine operator at Capital City Bank in Sioux City, a Cub Scouts den mother, and an employee at Campbell’s Soup in Worthington. She reflected on how she would cut up the chickens with a big knife. “Awww, we had to bone so many chickens in so many minutes and the chickens kept coming around on those hangers,” she pointed out.

Ann and Woody moved to Grand Island in 1998 where she enjoyed cooking, gardening, shopping, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and hiking the many trails around the Grand Island area with Woody. In the last few years, they lived at the Good Samaritan Society, Grand Island Village. While there, they enjoyed eating ice cream and playing Bingo.

In the last three years after Woody was called to heaven, Ann enjoyed living in her own assisted living apartment and making an impact on the residents and nursing staff. As one nurse said, “Ann is still the most beautiful ray of sunshine every morning.” One thing that brought sunshine to Ann was visits by Rusty, her son’s dog, who also loved “coming to see grandma.”

Cora was preceded in death by her husband, Woody; parents, Elmer and Helen Schwenk; and her brothers, Edgar Schwenk, Gene Schwenk, Paul Schwenk, Elmer “Junior” Schwenk, and Bob Schwenk.

She is survived by her two children, Jerold Wood (Michele) of Midland, Texas, and Clinton Wood of Tomah, Wis.; her grandchildren, Chad Wood of Aransas Pass, Texas, Amber Priddy (Kenneth) of Lake City, Texas, and Hailley Wood of Brainerd, Minn.; her great-grandchildren, Brandon Wood (Dakota) of Midland, Texas., Chad Jr. and Emma Wood of Texas, and Dalton, Sydney, Cassie and Parker Priddy of Lake City, Texas; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten.

Friends are invited to say a final goodbye to Ann from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at All Faiths, followed by her burial in Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Neb.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.