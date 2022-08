Craig Bykerk, 48

CHAPMAN — Craig Daniel Bykerk, 48, of Chapman, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at his home.

There will be a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, also at the funeral home.

More details will follow.