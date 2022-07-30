Craig Anthony Roberts, 58, of Jackson, Wis. passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, after battling polycystic kidney and liver disease for many years. Craig was born on Aug. 17, 1963, to Carl and Janis (nee Roy) Roberts in Grand Island. After graduating from Grand Island Senior High School in 1981, he went on to study drafting at Southeast Community College and after establishing a career in this field worked 17 years at Rockwell Automation in Milwaukee, Wis. In 2003, Craig met Marina Kalinina through a friend at work, and they married on April 29, 2004. In 2007, Craig and Marina went on to have Anthony, their only child. Craig helped coach Anthony's baseball teams and never missed a single athletic event in which Anthony played!

Craig is survived by his wife, Marina; son, Anthony; mother, Janis Roberts; father, Carl and step-mother, Sharon (nee Scott) Roberts; brother, Chris and Tracy (nee Nelson) Roberts, nephew; Jackson; niece, Lauren; brother, Cory and Kristin (nee O'Keefe) Roberts; nephews, Nathan, Nolan, Cooper and Vinny, and niece, Grace; brother, Curtis and Sue (nee Wesner) Roberts; nephew, Brady, nieces, Jordan and Claire. Loved dearly by his nephews and nieces, “Uncle Craigy” would be known to dress as Superman on Halloween when taking some of them trick-or-treating. Other highlights would be numerous trips to Chuck E. Cheese, a daily allotment of Tic Tacs, or simply relaxing in front of the television watching Husker games. Unpretentious, funny, patient, kind and generous describe Craig Roberts, whose wife and son meant the world to him! Being a family man was the most important role in is life. The family would like to thank the University of Wisconsin hospital staff for their excellent care of Craig and ask that donations for Anthony's education fund be made in lieu of flowers. Please send any donations to Marina Roberts at W202N17284 Oakwood Dr, Jackson, WI 53037. A private Celebration of Craig's Life will take place in Wisconsin at a later date. The Schmidt Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.