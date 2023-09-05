Cyndia Lea Gosda, 71

GRAND ISLAND — Cyndia Lea “Cindy” Gosda, 71, of Grand Island, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, at the funeral home. Memorials suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences can be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

Cindy was born February 26, 1952, in Grand Island. She grew up on the family farm northwest of Grand Island. She was the only child of Roberta (Rogan) and Raymond Behring.

She attended District #18, a one-room school house. — the same one her dad attended as a child. She graduated from Northwest High School in 1970. After that she cared for her grandmother for a time before working for L&L Distributing, then Ace Hardware for 17 years where she met her husband.

On June 27, 1981, she married her best friend, Al Gosda. They were blessed with two sons, Rick and Ted.

She then worked at the family business Gosda Car Wash for seven years. In 1998, Cindy and Al opened and ran A-C Laundry. In 2008, they sold the car washes to their son and his wife, Rick and Heather Gosda. In 2013, they sold the laundry business and retired.

Cindy escaped death several times in her life. Being born premature, then asthma as an infant. She was in the 1980 tornado that went through her parents’ farm the night of her mother’s birthday and claimed the life of her cousin Denise. Her son, Ted once saved her from drowning at a lake in Fremont as she tried to swim. In 2014, she developed an organized pneumonia and had blood clots on her lungs. She also had Dermatomyositis which was a cause of lung damage.

Cindy loved popcorn, spring, flowers, cats, birds and camping. One of her life’s greatest blessings were her children and grandchildren. She often felt sorry for the ones who had no grandchildren.

Cindy crocheted many doilies and afghans and made an occasional quilt for friends and family. She loved to make candy and cookies for Christmas and always had ice cream with sprinkles for her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Al; her sons, Rick (Heather) and Ted (Carisa); and five grandchildren, Madelynn, Molly, Adella, Norah and Simon.