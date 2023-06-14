Cynthia Ann Arnold, 70

GRAND ISLAND — Cynthia Ann (Parmley) Arnold, 70, passed away in the bed of her apartment in Grand Island on May 25, 2023.

Cindy, the third oldest child and only daughter of Robert and Ellen (Kallos) Parmley, is survived by her brothers, Robert and David, and their families; two sons from her marriage to Fredrick Arnold of North Platte, David Patrick and Jeffrey Michael Arnold; and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents and her older brother, Michael.

Cindy loved to laugh. A person would be hard pressed to meet an individual more adept at telling a raunchy joke one moment, then playing the blushing maiden the next. She was a person who impressed on the mood of the room. She played emotions as if they were a song. Whether cunning or downright ditsy, you couldn’t always be certain if it was intentional with Cindy. She could surprise you.

When Cindy was unhappy, everybody was unhappy, but when Cindy was happy she would tell you bad jokes then laugh at them, or tell you how Google was trying to get her. She would laugh at her cat, Tinker Bell, when he climbed into a bag to be toted around, or fetched and returned a ball, talking baby talk to him, telling him how naughty he was or how good he was and adoring him with a smile.

There was always a dog, cat, bird or wild baby raccoon she falsely assumed she could domesticate. She didn’t try the raccoon twice.

She would listen to your stories, and match your enthusiasm until it was her turn, then take her turn and make full use of it ... and there was no way around it ... no matter what. She would talk to the Jesus print always next to her on the table, and he always seemed to have her back. She would teach you how to defend yourself in a fight ... poorly. She would explain the birds and the bees to you ... against your will.

On a good day she would open all the windows, put her hair in a bandanna, and clean the house. Unwanted thoughts and things lifted and drifted away by Fleetwood Mac, The Moody Blues, or The Boss on a steady breeze.

She would let you stay up late and watch PG13 movies, maybe R if you didn’t tell anybody. She didn’t mind if you slept in ... ever. She gave long, gentle hugs. She would read you Bible book stories and explain every question the best she knew. And she would trace the palm of your little hand with her finger while she sang, “You are my sunshine” until you fell asleep in her lap.

When Cindy was happy, life was good.

She is one of the most sensitive souls I have ever met.

May God bless you mother. You have found peace. You will be with us forever.

A memorial service in honor of Cindy’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S. Locust St. in Grand Island. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Memorials can be sent to Central Nebraska Humane Society in her name.