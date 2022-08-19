Cynthia ‘Cindi' McCarthy, 58

Cynthia “Cindi” LaRee McCarthy, 58, of Grand Island, went peacefully to be with the Lord with her family by her side on Aug. 12, 2022, at CHI Health Bergan Mercy in Omaha.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 also at the funeral home.

Cindi was born on Jan. 8, 1964, in Welch, W.V., to Samuel and Marvel (Mills) Brady. She spent her youth in West Virginia before making her way to Grand Island as a teen. She earned her GED and also attended the Lincoln School of Commerce.

Cindi was a very hard-worker and worked tirelessly to ensure her family was taken care of. Cindi worked many years overnight at Walgreens in Grand Island. She enjoyed spending time with her family, spoiling her grandchildren as much as possible, sitting outside with a good cup of coffee while watching her dogs play, and keeping up with the neighborhood news. She enjoyed helping anyone and everyone even if that meant she went without. She was a kind and loving person with no filter who had an infectious laugh and loved a good joke. Cindi was a member of Third City Christian Church and found strength in her Lord and Savior. She loved attending early morning services and listening to the beautiful music that was being rehearsed.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Marvel; children, Joshua McCarthy of Fort Worth, Texas, Kayla (Juan) Guzman of Weatherford, Texas, Keisha (Patrick) O'Neill of Grand Island and Jt (Kayla) Nehls of Grand Island; and 12 grandchildren. Along with a few close friends and relatives, Tammy (Craig) Beers, and Justine (Michael) Cockerham of Grand Island as well.

Cindi was preceded in death by her significant other and love of her life, Tom Nehls Sr, and their beloved daughter, Jessica Rose Nehls.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Online condolences can be left at www.giallfaiths.com.