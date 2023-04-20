Dacia L. Dzingle, 69
LOUP CITY - Dacia L. Dzingle, 69 of Loup City, NE passed peacefully Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Rose Lane Home in Loup City surrounded by her family. Services are pending with Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City.
