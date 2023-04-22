Dacia L. Dzingle, 69

LOUP CITY — Dacia L. Dzingle, 69 of Loup City, NE passed peacefully Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Rose Lane Home in Loup City surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City with Douglas DeNeui and Darrell Holzinger officiating. Burial will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City with lunch at St. Josaphat’s Parish Hall to follow. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday at St. Josaphat’s. Memorials are suggested to the Dzingle family for later designation. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Dzingle family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com .

Dacia Lynn (Day) Dzingle was born April 4, 1954 at Kearney, NE to Billy B. and LaVonne M. (Brundige) Day. She graduated from Loup City High School in 1972. Following graduation, she worked for B & D in Broken Bow, NE. She also attended Community College in Grand Island, NE for business. On April 7, 1973 she married James Dzingle at the First Baptist Church in Loup City. They had 2 children; Kevin and Dayna. Throughout her life Dacia ran the Loup City Commission Company Café; ran a daycare; was partners with her husband, Jim in the D & L Honey Farm; was the secretary at the dental office in Loup City; served 2 terms on the city council from 1991 through 1999 and was part owner and bookkeeper for the Loup City Commission Company from 1999 through 2016. She also served on the Alumni Committee for 31 years. Dacia was an avid shopper and Auction Enthusiast. She loved antiques and spending time with her family. Dacia is survived by her husband, James (Jim) of Loup City; son, Kevin (Andrea) Dzingle of Kearney, NE; daughter, Dayna (John) Phillips of Kearney, NE; grandchildren, Hailey and Payton Dzingle and Mercedes and Lincoln Phillips; brothers, Dennis Day, Daniel (Susan) Day and Doug (Sharon) Day as well as several beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Doran (Day) Newbury; sister-in-law, Rhonda Day and several other family members.