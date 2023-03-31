Dale was born February 17, 1957, in Fort Huachuca, AZ to Orlo and Arlene (Stark) Carriker. He grew up in Phillips, NE where he attended elementary school. He graduated from Aurora High School in 1975 and received his Associate's Degree in Rapid City, SD. Dale married Charlene Crocker June 23, 1979. Later he married Carolyn (Shutt) Juranek on August 20, 1993.

Dale worked for BonnaVilla in Aurora, followed by many years at Speltz Schultz in Grand Island. Then, he was a department manager at Home Depot in Grand Island for 17 years before retiring. Dale enjoyed spending his time traveling, bowling, playing cards and being with family.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, April 2, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website. To view the service, go to Dale's obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.