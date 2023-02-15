Dale Gallaway, 84

Dale A. Gallaway, 84, of Grand Island, passed away on Feb. 12, 2023, surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 also at the funeral home.

Dale was born on March 22, 1938, in Loup City to Childs and Selma (Gray) Gallaway. He was raised in the Litchfield area and attended Grand Island Senior High. After high school, Dale entered the United States Navy in 1955, where he proudly served his country until 1959.

On Aug. 29, 1959, Dale was united in marriage to Linda Rowe. Six children were born into this union. Dale was a journeyman electrician for Rowe Electric and drove truck for Central Co-op Non-Stop Transport before becoming a bus driver for Holiday Tour. He drove the bus until his retirement in 2020.

In his spare time, Dale enjoyed riding his motorcycle, golfing, bowling, hunting, and going to the casinos. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Linda; children, Karen Swanson, Katie (Mitch) Krueger, Amy (Dean) Wall, Dan (Lindsey) Gallaway; grandchildren, Kyle, Miles, Ashley, Phoebe, Katelyn, Matthew, Marshall, Evan,Joe, Nathan, and Danny; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol Gallaway; nephew, Rod Gallaway; and niece, Deb Crisco.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Susan Gallaway, and Amanda Gallaway; brother, Richard Gallaway; and sister, Maxine Diefenbaugh.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.