Dale L. Bockmann, 78

GRAND ISLAND — Dale L. Bockmann, 78, of Grand Island, died Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Platt Duetsche Society, 1315 W. Anna. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Dale was born on January 9, 1945, in Grand Island, the son of Ted and Iola (Engel) Bockmann. He was raised on the family farm south of Grand Island. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1963. Dale served in the Nebraska Army National Guard in 1966-1967.

On June 26, 1966, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marilyn Hadenfeldt, in Shelton. This union was blessed with three children, Melinda, Brad and Steve. The couple made their home and raised their children south of Grand Island. For Dale, farming was his everything; his hobby, his profession and his passion. He took great pride in working side-by-side with his sons. Faith, family and farming was his legacy.

Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He loved helping others — family, friends, or complete strangers.

Family and friends will remember his kindness, generosity, sense of humor, good natured orneriness and amazing hugs. Dale will be remembered for his deep affection for all of his grandchildren. The Sunday family dinner on the farm was a treasured tradition.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Melinda Allen (Deana Senn) of Austin, Texas, and Brad (Shanie) Bockmann and Steve (Jolene) Bockmann, all of Grand Island; his beloved grandchildren, Reid (Katelyn) Allen, Ryan Allen, Emma Bockmann, Logan Bockmann, Hadley Bockmann and Easton Bockmann; as well as his sister, LaDonna Halstead of Phillips; and son-in-law of 25 years, Jim Allen of Waukee, Iowa.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, who died January 28, 2006; his parents; a brother, Darryl Bockmann; a sister-in-law, Diane Bockmann; and brother-in-law, Bob Halstead.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined later.