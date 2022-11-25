Dale ‘Red' Crandell, 86

Dale “Red” R. Crandell, 86, of Grand Island, passed away on Nov. 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 at All Faiths Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life service will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 at Trinity United Methodist Church. The Revs. elly Karges and Anny Kapundu will officiate. Grave side service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the cemetery in Blair.

Dale was born on Jan. 21, 1936, in Kimball County to Joseph and Eda (Kilburn) Crandell. He graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1952. In 1958, Dale entered the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving until 1964. On Nov. 23, 1960, Dale was united in marriage to Gay Lee Petersen; the couple moved from Oceanside, Calif. to Washington DC, where Dale started his career working for IBM. While working for IBM, he supported many government offices, including the Library of Congress, the Pentagon, and the White House. The couple was blessed with the arrival of two children while in Washington, DC. From there, the couple moved to Storm Lake, Iowa, Omaha, and finally to Grand Island in 1983. Dale retired from IBM in 1992.

Dale was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and spending time in nature, including hunting, fishing, and gardening. Dale spent much of his spare time volunteering at many organizations, including the Nebraska State Fair, the Central Nebraska Crain Trust, Trinity Methodist Men's group, pancake feeds, soup supers, and more. His greatest love was spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gay; children, Diana (Dean) Hast of Grand Island and William “Todd” (Peggy) Crandell of Minneapolis, Minn; grandchildren, Sara, Scott, Amanda, and Audrey; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Leonard (Susan) Crandell of Rapid City, S.D., and Robert (Hazel) Crandell of Junietta; and a sister, Alvena Hughs of Gering.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Eda Crandell; father and Mother-in-law, Walter and Golda Petersen; brothers, Donald, Willard (Joan), Edward (Rhetta), and Schuylar (Peggy); sister and brother-in-laws, Madge and Bill Smith, Jody and Aug Stricker; and grandson, Will Crandell.

The family suggests memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation or National Alliance on Mental Illness (honoring his grandson Will). Parkinson's Foundation Link: https:/www.parkinson.org NAMI Minnesota Link: https:/donatenow.networkforgood.orgamiminnesota

